What’s The Best Billy Joel Song?

Long Island’s very own maestro, Billy Joel, has an impressive discography rivaling all of his peers, with a ton of recognizable hits.

But in the 2025 Best of Long Island contest, there could only be one winner – and that winner was, no surprise, “Piano Man.”

Billy Joel has built one of the deepest catalogues of any musician, but of all his songs, “Piano Man” may be the one that is most synonymous with the 75-year-old singer and songwriter. Released in 1973, the track captures the essence of a struggling piano player in a bar, weaving the lives of his eclectic patrons into a narrative that resonates with listeners across generations. The song’s piano riff, combined with its reflective lyrics, makes it instantly recognizable and emotionally evocative. Joel blends poignant, relatable themes with a catchy melody that evokes both nostalgia and a sense of universal experience. The character-driven lyrics of “Piano Man” highlight themes of isolation, dreams deferred, and human connection, all set against the backdrop of a weary bar scene.