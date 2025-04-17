Boys & Girls Club to teach seniors citizens to avoid scams

The Grenville Baker Boys & Girls Club has announced that the first installment of its new speaker series, “How to Avoid Senior Citizen Scams,” will take place at the club on Wednesday, May 7, at 10:00 a.m.

A member of the Nassau County District Attorney’s office, Major Financial Frauds Bureau, will offer tips on identifying common scams, protecting personal information, and what to do if you suspect you have been defrauded, and more.

Scams are becoming more sophisticated, and it is crucial to stay informed and vigilant. Do not miss this discussion, which will help you spot red flags and protect your hard-earned money and personal information.

Please RSVP to 516-759-5437 Ext. 214. Refreshments will be served.

Information submitted by the Grenville Baker Boys & Girls Club