Far Rockaway man indicted for fatal 2023 drunken crash in Rockville Centre

A Far Rockaway man was indicted on April 15 on charges including manslaughter and driving while intoxicated in connection with an alleged high-speed drunk driving crash in Rockville Centre that killed a 23-year-old passenger in his vehicle, the Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly reported.

Samuel Gutierrez Orozco, 25, was arraigned on April 16 before Judge Joy Watson on a grand jury indictment, charging him with manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter, assault, and other charges for driving while intoxicated.

Orozco is due back in court on April 21, and if convicted, he faces a prison term of 7 to 15 years, Donnelly said.

“The death of Larry Josue Orozco Torrez was completely preventable,” said Donnelly. “Due to the alleged poor decisions by this defendant, a family is now without a loved one. My office will continue to prosecute individuals who recklessly put the lives of others at risk on Nassau County roads by choosing to drive while impaired.”

According to Donnelly, the crash occurred on September 17, 2023, at approximately 10:30 p.m., when Orozco was allegedly speeding southbound on Peninsula Boulevard in Rockville Centre. Donnelly said Orozco then crossed over the roadway’s grassy median and into the northbound lanes, crashing into a tree.

A Nassau County Police medic who was driving along Peninsula Boulevard shortly after the crash was flagged down by another driver and responded to the collision, to find the passenger, Larry Josue Orozco Torrez, unresponsive.

Orozco Torrez was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 10:52 p.m., according to Donnelly.

After police officers removed the defendant from his car, Orozco was transported to NYU Langone Long Island Hospital to be treated for injuries. A sample of Orozco’s blood showed a blood alcohol concentration of around .12%, approximately one hour after the crash, Donnelly said. The sample also reportedly contained marijuana and cocaine.