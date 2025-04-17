Glenwood Landing dress up as members of the community in class celebration

Glenwood Landing second-grade students dress up as members of the community for a course culmination

Second-grade classes at Glenwood Landing School recently had a “Community Culmination” celebration, during which each child dressed up as a member of their community. After learning about different types of neighborhoods, students acted as veterinarians, doctors, nurses, firefighters, police officers, bakers, construction workers, chefs, and teachers, just to name a few.

Students not only learned about different communities, but each child also researched and created booklets about their respective community members. In addition, the second graders studied the following: urban, suburban, and rural neighborhoods, rules and laws, goods and services, needs and wants, and public and private places.

As part of the celebration, the students sang songs to the delight of their families! Additionally, guests watched a video about their community study and read their individual books with their families in the auditorium and hallways.

Bravo to the entire second grade and their teachers for learning all about their community, singing songs, and working so hard during the months leading up to the culmination.

Information provided by the North Shore Central School District