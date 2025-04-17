Lee Road students perform at statewide music festival

15 students at Lee Road Elementary School participated in this year’s New York State School Music Association Festival on March 28 and 29.

Fifteen students at Lee Road Elementary School in the Levittown School District participated in this year’s New York State School Music Association Festival on March 28 and 29.

Instrumental and choral music teachers Helen Papayannakos and Angela Spera helped the young musicians prepare for their performance over several weeks. Each student performed a challenging piece in front of the judges. Papayannakos and Spera expressed their pride in their students, whose auditions resulted in excellent ratings.