North Massapequa Fire Department to hold recruitment open house

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino has announced that the North Massapequa Fire Department is hosting a recruitment open house on Saturday, April 26 for local residents interested in a future in fire service.

“If you’re looking for a rewarding opportunity to serve your community, stop by the North Massapequa Fire Department to learn about becoming a firefighter or fire medic,” Saladino said. “The men and women of our fire service are heroes in our communities, and Long Island’s bravest need our help with finding new recruits.”

For those who do not live in North Massapequa, visit www.nassausbravest.com to find a fire department in your community. Recruits receive training at no cost. Volunteer benefits also include free college tuition, property tax exemptions, gym reimbursement, retirement benefits and more.

“We’re calling on neighbors to join their ranks so they can continue to provide the best level of protection to their residents,” Saladino said. “Together with my colleagues in town government, we take great pleasure in recognizing these exemplary individuals, who put their lives on the line to protect all of ours.”

The state-wide volunteer fire service has 10,000 fewer members today than it did a decade ago.

Over the past several years, statewide fire departments have experienced difficulties recruiting and retaining volunteers for various reasons. Volunteer fire departments have continued their efforts to bolster emergency responder numbers to ensure the optimum level of protection for residents.

The North Massapequa Fire Department Recruitment Open House will be held on Saturday, April 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the North Massapequa Headquarters at 1000 N. Broadway in North Massapequa. For more information, visit www.nmfd-660.com. For information on county-wide recruitment efforts, visit www.nassausbravest.com.