North Shore Key Club places no. 1 at international level

The North Shore Key Club for placing no. 1 at the international level for their Major Emphasis Project for NOSH, a local organization fighting food insecurity.

“This is amazing news! I am so proud of Ms. Salat and the Key Club, and for our District for this amazing accomplishment. Go Vikings Go!” said North Shore Superintendent Chris Zublionis.

The North Shore Key Club was recognized as a Distinguished Diamond Level Key Club in New York State. Only a select number of clubs in the state received this award at the 77th Leadership Conference in Albany.

The Key Club won gold for the Major Emphasis Program, Public Relations Book, and Scrapbook, which documented $5,050 in donations and 4,500 hours of community service.

“Congratulations to the members of the North Shore High School Key on such a spectacular achievement. There are over 250 school Key Club programs across New York State high schools. To earn the top Gold distinction is impressive. It speaks to the hard work and dedication of our members and the mentorship and commitment of Julia Salat to the club,” North Shore High School principal Eric Contreras said.

“It is an honor to finish this service year on a very high note and we will continue to strive for success for years to come,” Salat said.

Information submitted by the North Shore Central School District