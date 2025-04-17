North Shore Middle School hosts Math Invitational, tests STEM skills

Middle schools from around Long Island joined North Shore Middle School for the Math Invitational.

“I was impressed with the students’ willingness to take on challenging math problems and their ability to collaborate with one another. The energy in the room was one of excitement. I want to give a special thank you to Ms. Frayler, who was a tremendous help in organizing the day. We are looking forward to future competitions,” said the director of mathematics K-12, Kimberly Mattes.

At the event on April 2, students were given engineering design problems with a set of materials and constraints. They collaborated with their team to find a solution to the problem. They also participated in a math tournament, competing in individual and team rounds.

The math problems used were designed by the Math Olympiad for elementary and middle school organizations and followed the Olympiad style of non-routine problem solving. No calculators were permitted. Following competition rounds, North Shore High School students and educators led students in a discussion of the solutions, exploring new ways of reaching the answers and inviting students to share their problem-solving strategies with their fellow budding mathematicians.

Finally, the top scorers competed in an exciting tiebreaker round. Winning teams were recognized with Math Olympiad trophies specially

designed and 3D printed by our very own North Shore Mathletes!

