Sea Cliff 1st graders celebrate Fairy Tale Ball

Sea Cliff School first graders celebrated on April 8 the annual Fairy Tale Ball, which culminated a month of literary studies in the English curriculum.

As part of their curriculum, the first graders focused on story elements, including settings, storylines, characterization, and problems and solutions. Prior to the celebration, they learned about the wonders of magic, repeating words, and happy endings.

Parents, families, and friends were invited to the magical Fairy Tale Ball where their children dressed up as characters in literature to become part of their favorite fairy tales, including Cinderella, Goldilocks and the Three Bears, The Three Little Pigs, The Gingerbread Man, and Jack and the Beanstalk.

During the celebration, students had class readings, poems, limericks and songs.

Information provided by the North Shore Central School District