Temple Chaverim of Plainview received funds under the federal Nonprofit Security Grant Program in 2024, which has since been paused by the federal government.

A federal grant program dedicated to aiding nonprofits, predominantly Jewish institutions such as synagogues, to combat the threat of terrorist attacks has been one of the latest federal programs to be slashed in the White House’s sweeping funding cuts.

Senior advisor to the Community Security Initiative, David Pollock, said New York grant recipients should not panic—at least not yet.

“I’ll check with the state to make sure they continue to pay,” Pollock said.

The Nonprofit Security Grant Program provides monetary support to nonprofit organizations identified as at risk of terrorist attack. Funds are intended for security enhancement projects.

The program falls under the Federal Emergency Management Agency, otherwise known as FEMA.

The Trump administration paused the drawdown of federal grant funding for FEMA, which included the Nonprofit Security Grant Program, in March. This garnered pushback from legislators who signed a letter urging the funds to be reinstated.

More than $2 million was allocated to 15 temples across the North Shore, with each grant worth about $150,000. Since 2020, more than $10 million of these grants have been distributed on the North Shore.

The funds go towards purchasing cameras, hiring security guards, installing fencing and more.

“You don’t want a replication of incidents,” Pollock said, referencing incidents of violence and terrorism at religious institutions across the nation.

Some measures don’t come with a dollar amount.

Pollock said the Community Security Initiative will aid synagogues in developing an active threat plan and conducting training for congregants and leaders at no cost.

The Community Security Initiative is a joint program under the UJA Federation, a Jewish philanthropy, and the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York.

The Community Security Initiative directly supports synagogues in assessing their risk level and suggesting methods for mitigating it.

Pollock works closely with temples that have received federal security funds and has helped facilitate projects funded by the program.

He said New York State is currently continuing to reimburse program grantees for funds allocated to conduct certain projects. However, the program’s future is uncertain, as funds could run out without continued federal investment.

While federal funds for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program have been paused in another effort to cut back federal spending, Pollock said grant recipients in New York may still be able to receive their money.

While many temples receive the grants, Pollock said the state is considered the grantee, and the temples are, therefore, the sub-grantees.

Under this process, temples designated as recipients of the funds get reimbursed through the state.

According to the state’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services website, the 2025 round of nonprofit security grant funds is to be released in the spring. It is uncertain if that is still anticipated with the federal pause.

Efforts to reach FEMA officials were unavailing.

Pollock said that, within the statute, FEMA has 60 days to release the 2025 grants. But the timeline is still fuzzy, which could lead to shorter periods of time for applications to be filled out and submitted.

“It’s very disconcerting not to know when this period is going to be,” Pollock said.

With the uncertainty, Pollock said he and his organization are stepping in to aid synagogues in resolving this issue.

“The threats are real out there,” Pollock said. “…We’re very, very thankful for these programs, and they need to continue.”

He advised that grantees continue pursuing the security projects these funds are slated for, but that they should contact him before signing any contracts to ensure whether or not the state will still reimburse them.

He recommends that temples contact the Community Security Initiatives for answers on whether or not their scope of work is still feasible and to get work done as soon as possible. The last thing he wants is for temples to stop doing the work they have started.

“Because we don’t know what the future holds,” Pollock said.

Pollock advocates for and aids in at-risk institutions getting their components in order so that when, or if, the application is available, it will take less time to complete it in case of tight deadlines.

Institutions with questions on their grant funding can email the Community Security Initiative at csi_questions@csiny.org to get answers.