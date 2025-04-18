East Williston students advance to state level of History Day competition

The Wheatley School students Sunidhi Ajmera, Saira Chabria, Faith Wong, Claudia Gonzales and Cory Rosenberg have advanced to the New York State History Day competition.

Students across two East Williston schools are becoming state-level historians.

A group of dedicated students from Willets Road School and The Wheatley School, part of the East Williston Union Free School District, have earned top awards at the Long Island History Day Competition, advancing to the state level of the competition.

Having conducted extensive historical research on a topic of their choice, seven students—Willets Road School seventh graders Darius Ilkhani and Lili Parness, The Wheatley School eighth graders Claudia Gonzales and Cory Rosenberg, sophomore Sunidhi Ajmera, and juniors Saira Chabria and Faith Wong—will compete at the state level on April 27 at SUNY Oneonta.

More than 75 students from the Willets Road School and The Wheatley School participated in the competition, which is designed for middle and high school students who are passionate about research, critical thinking, and storytelling.

“It benefits students by giving them the opportunity to deeply explore historical topics that matter to them, and to express their learning through creative and rigorous projects – whether in the form of exhibits, documentaries, performances, websites, or papers,” said Erica Messier, K-12 director of Social Studies and Real World Learning. “It also benefits the broader educational community by showcasing the powerful work students can do when they are engaged in inquiry-driven, real-world learning.”

The following students won awards at the competition:

Junior Individual Performance: Lili Parness – first place, “Clara Lemlich: Justice for Laborers”

Junior Historical Paper: Darius Ilkhani – first place, “Rights Violated, Responsibilities Ignored: The Armenian

Genocide.”

Junior Group Documentary: Claudia Gonzales and Cory Rosenberg – fourth place, “Operation Orion: The Colombian

Government’s Struggle to Balance Rights and Responsibilities in Comuna 13”

Senior Individual Performance: Sunidhi Ajerma – first place, “The Stewardess Rebellion: Fighting for Rights; Redefining Responsibilities”

Senior Historical Paper: Saira Chabria – second place, “Annexation of Hawaii: American Impositions on

Hawaiian Rights and Sovereignty”

Senior Individual Documentary: Faith Wong – third place, “The Right to be Let Alone: Medical Privacy in the Digital Era”

Individual Paper: Olivia Voskov – third place, “A Plate for Progress: Revolutionizing School Lunch

Nationwide”

The goal of Long Island History Day is to cultivate historical literacy, research skills, and civic engagement among students. This event challenges students to investigate primary and secondary sources, develop compelling historical arguments, and present their findings in ways that are both academically sound and creatively engaging.

“Long Island History Day enriches students’ lives by empowering them to become historians,” Messier said. “Students develop confidence in public speaking, deepen their ability to analyze complex issues, and learn to collaborate and revise their work based on feedback.

For the East Williston community, the event serves as a celebration of student voice and intellectual curiosity. It strengthens the district’s culture of academic excellence and highlights the value of humanities education in preparing thoughtful, informed citizens.”