Floral Park Board of Trustees April 15 meeting reports

Deputy Mayor Lynn Pombonyo

Celebrating Our Fire Department

As we applaud our Chiefs and Officers who will be moving up to new positions, we express enormous gratitude to this year’s Floral Park Fire Department members. Special appreciation goes to Chief of Department Sal Arrigo, his wife Gina, and his family. Chief Arrigo, you have served the people of Floral Park in multiple positions times two. Many of our families, including mine, are better off because of your skills and care.

Chief Luger, we wish you continued success as our new Chief of Department, and Chiefs O’Connor, Lauria and Sangen, thank you for your service. And to all in our FPFD, may God bless you and please be safe out there.

Police Department

First, a safety reminder to all dog owners. Dogs must be leashed when outside in Floral Park, and the leash must be held by a responsible person. Several serious dog bites have led to this reminder. We have many beautiful dogs in Floral Park. We must ensure that we care for them properly by protecting them from cars, guiding them when near other people and animals, and preventing them from being overly aggressive, all possible when our dogs are leashed outside our homes.

On Saturday, April 26th, the FPPD will once again sponsor the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Between 10 AM and 2 PM, you are encouraged to drop off your unused and expired prescription drugs in the boxes at FPPD Headquarters (at the corner of Village Hall). The boxes will be located just outside or inside the front door. A Police Officer and Floral Park Lions Club representatives will be there to assist you and distribute helpful wellness materials and Earth Day seed packets. It is dangerous to keep unused prescription drugs in your home. Please keep your family and friends safe by participating in Take Back Day on Saturday, April 26th.

Chambers of Commerce and Our Businesses

The Covert Avenue Chamber of Commerce will meet at Trinity Restaurant on Jericho Turnpike on Tuesday, April 22nd at 7:00 PM. Business people are invited to attend and network with the other businesses on Covert Avenue. Then we will welcome Robert Hines, NYRA’s Manager of Community Affairs. He will provide the latest photos, renderings and details about Belmont Park Racetrack redevelopment and happenings. For meeting registration and membership, visit: covertavenuechamber.org

The Floral Park Chamber of Commerce will next meet on Thursday, May 1st, at 6:00 PM at Jameson’s Restaurant on Tulip Avenue.

Come for a delicious dinner, interesting updates from fellow business owners, and the latest on the awesome Friday, June 6, Night Before the Belmont Stakes, Street Fair. For meeting registration and Street Fair vendor participation applications and sponsorships, visit: floralparkchamber.org

Shopping and Dining local in Floral Park and Stewart Manor are the BEST!

Conservation Society (FPCS)

On a recent rainy Sunday, spring came to the Rec Center along with the Easter Bunny and 120 “children” from ages of a few months to maybe eighty years old. All came with their families for our annual “Photos with the Easter Bunny” event.

There were lots of smiles and even a few tears, but everyone left happy with their special Easter bags. Thanks to Park Superintendent Kurt Meyfohrt, Assistants Gina King and Karen Lacey, and the Rec Center staff for transforming the lobby to a colorful Easter wonderland and making the photo ops perfect. A special thank you goes to our cheerful Easter Bunny, known the rest of the year as Chloe LaVaute.

Our local newspapers have both published excellent feature stories about FPCS and Centennial Gardens and Bird Sanctuary. The April 10th-16th issue of the New Hyde Park-Floral Park Herald Courier’s “Floral Park Centennial Gardens open for season” features FPCS Volunteer gardener Ann Moynagh as she describes the beautiful array of nature she discovers in the Gardens and the joy she has felt caring for it for over two decades. Parks staff member, talented gardener, and friend to our birds, Don Haug, expressed his amazement over the variety of stunning birds that frequent the Gardens and the challenges of feeding them through the winter months, with thanks for our community’s help with extra bird seed.

Meanwhile, the April 10th issue of the Floral Park Villager newspaper’s front page story covered the “Centennial Gardens first Spring Weed Out.” Sewanhaka High School seventh-grade students, along with their teachers, Mrs. Diane Ventura and Mrs. Jennifer Mantione, were stars at the first 2025 FPCS Weed Out on Saturday, April 5th. They joined FPCS Volunteer gardener and lavender expert Marina Horan and your Deputy Mayor to rake leaves, clean out beds, and add important natural materials to the Gardens compost pile. The energetic and enthusiastic seventh graders benefited from the satisfaction of volunteering and are eligible for community service credit.

On this busy first Saturday after the Gardens opening, a Gardening For Kids class, led by FPCS member Mrs. Laura Trentacoste, also returned for some spring planting and gardens care fun.

Don’t miss our next Weed Out on Saturday, May 3rd at 9:00 AM. All are welcome to meet at the Floral Parkway gate and experience nature in springtime at our BEST OF NASSAU COUNTY Public Gardens and Park.

Trustee Frank Chiara

Library

The month of April is halfway through, and there are many exciting activities and events taking place at the Floral Park Library:

On Thursday, April 17 visit the library for an author talk with Sherry Levine, a Floral Park poet, who will discuss her recent poetry collection, Remembering Mommy. The event will take place from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM. Since April is National Poetry Month, it’s the perfect time to celebrate one of our local poets at the library.

On Monday, April 21, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM, the Floral Park Lions Club will offer a free, non-invasive vision screening at the library. The screening will take only a few minutes and can help detect vision issues in children ages 6 months to 16 years. Early detection is crucial for supporting healthy development and academic success.

On Saturday, April 26, stop by the library between 9:00 AM and 4:00 PM for a lawn sale hosted by the Friends of the Library. Local vendors will be offering a variety of items—come out and support this fun community event!

You can sign up online or at the Reference Desk for any programs. Additionally, check the Library’s website at www.floralparklibrary.org for more information about upcoming programs.

Fire Department

Tonight, we thanked outgoing Chief of the Department, Salvatore Arrigo, for his outstanding service to our Village. Chief Arrigo served as Chief of the Department for the second time, and throughout his tenure, he diligently maintained the department and is now handing it over to the new leadership in excellent standing. I would like to thank Chief Arrigo and his family for the time, energy, and dedication given in service to our community. Your commitment to running the department as well as helping neighbors in their time of need is deeply appreciated.

Tonight, we also witnessed the swearing-in of the Floral Park Fire Department’s new Chiefs Staff: Chief of the Department Gil Luger, 1st Chief Eric O’Connor, 2nd Chief William Lauria, and 3rd Chief Fred Sangan. These individuals, along with the other elected officers, are responsible for managing our entire Volunteer Fire Department. The amount of time and effort they devote to ensuring the department’s readiness during emergency situations is truly remarkable.

As I always say, our community cannot thank these men and women enough for the volunteer service they provide in assisting their neighbors. We in the Village of Floral Park are extremely fortunate to have such dedicated individuals. We are deeply grateful to all of them—and their families—for everything they do to make our Village a safe and wonderful place to live.

Trustee Jennifer Stewart

Four Village Studio

At the last Cable Committee Meeting, held on April 3rd, Jim Green reported the following: the production schedule is currently at a busy pace, which is typical for the winter-to-spring season. He also noted that he recently replaced one of the studio’s backup power supplies, which is used to keep critical equipment on-air during power outages.

Additionally, Jim Green and Francis Brandt have been working on a PSA promoting e-cycling. On Friday, May 2nd, they will attend a membership meeting at the Floral Park American Legion Post #334 to preview The Poster: Our WWII Gold Star Veterans. This will be the first public screening of this remarkable program, which took over a year to complete. It honors 53 Gold Star heroes from our community. All Legion members are encouraged to attend. The program will premiere on the 4VS cable channels this Memorial Day, Monday, May 26th at 9:00 PM, and will also be available on the 4VS website.

DPW

All DPW crews and departments continue to keep our beautiful Village clean and well-maintained. Recently, the DPW has completed the following tasks: all roads have been swept, storm basins cleaned in the Charles Street section, the Flow Bird App is now working on Verbena Avenue and Atlantic Avenue, new signs have been installed, crews have filled pot holes on Village Streets, trees have been trimmed, building maintenance crews have continued to paint inside Village Hall and the Police Station, and a new flagpole has been installed at the Library.

The Sanitation Department has collected 68 tons of paper, 6 tons of commingled plastics, and 16 tons of bulk rubbish.

Additionally, I wanted to inform you that Verizon is looking to improve its cell service by installing a cell tower locally. There is a possibility Verizon will lease property on the DPW campus.

MTA

The MTA/LIRR continues construction of the retaining wall along Atlantic Avenue. We will continue to update residents as we receive new information or when changes occur.

If you have any questions or concerns about this project, please contact Ms. Ana Garcia, Assistant Director of Government and Community Relations for the LIRR. She can be reached at (718) 558-7322 or via email at ana.garcia@mtahq.org.

If you do reach out to the MTA/LIRR, please also let me know at jstewart@FPVillage.org so we can track residents’ concerns.

Finally, thank you to outgoing Chief of Department Sal Arrigo for all you have done for our community and congratulations to incoming Chief of Department Gil Luger.

Trustee Michael Longobardi

Building Department

Here is the latest status update on various development projects around the Village:

99 Covert Avenue (Proposed Restaurant): Construction is ongoing and will continue for the next several months, with completion expected by late spring.

Construction is ongoing and will continue for the next several months, with completion expected by late spring. Covert Avenue (Fire Property): The first phase, including shoring and foundation work, has been completed. The developer is currently awaiting steel delivery to proceed to the next phase.

The first phase, including shoring and foundation work, has been completed. The developer is currently awaiting steel delivery to proceed to the next phase. 266 Jericho Turnpike (Fire Property): Reconstruction and interior improvements are in progress, with completion expected by this summer. The newly revealed façade looks great. A physical therapy business has been approved to occupy the first floor.

Reconstruction and interior improvements are in progress, with completion expected by this summer. The newly revealed façade looks great. A physical therapy business has been approved to occupy the first floor. 1 Carnation Avenue (Centennial Hall): Construction is nearly complete, with expected occupancy on June 1 st . Apartment information can be found at 1carnation.com.

Construction is nearly complete, with expected occupancy on June 1 . Apartment information can be found at 1carnation.com. 2 Whitney Avenue: Construction of the new AutoZone store is expected to be completed this spring.

Construction of the new AutoZone store is expected to be completed this spring. 212 Jericho Turnpike (Former Firestone): Permits have been issued for a full renovation. The new owner plans to operate an auto repair shop in the rear portion of the first floor, with retail/business use in the remaining space.

Permits have been issued for a full renovation. The new owner plans to operate an auto repair shop in the rear portion of the first floor, with retail/business use in the remaining space. 50 Carnation Avenue: A zoning application has been submitted to expand the storage buildings. The case was heard at the April 10th Zoning Board meeting. Board of Trustees approval is also required; the date for that hearing will be announced once scheduled.

A zoning application has been submitted to expand the storage buildings. The case was heard at the April 10th Zoning Board meeting. Board of Trustees approval is also required; the date for that hearing will be announced once scheduled. 144–162 Jericho Turnpike (Proposed Mixed-Use Development): There are currently no meetings scheduled for this proposed large-scale project.

A reminder to all residents and businesses that work on front walkways, stoops and/ or driveways require permits to ensure compliance with the code. Please review the requirements on the Village website or call the building department for assistance.

Recreation and Pool

Spring is here, but Mother Nature hasn’t quite been cooperating. The Annual Little League Parade and Opening Ceremony kickoff was rained out last week and has been rescheduled for Saturday, April 26th. Come out to support our young rising stars and enjoy a day with neighbors and friends!

Residents recently received a new mini version of the annual Recreation Booklet as part of the Village items. This version included information, as well as QR codes and links to various programs and applications. The full version of the booklet will be available at the usual locations once it’s ready, as well as on the new Village website.

As of April 12th, park hours are 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM. I’d also like to remind everyone that this is the time of year to renew or apply for leisure passes. Passes are required for access to Tiny Town, basketball courts, tennis courts, pickleball, and other activities.

Town-Village Aircraft Safety & Noise Abatement Committee (TVASNAC)

The next meeting will be Monday, April 28, 2025, at Hempstead Town Hall, One Washington Street, Hempstead. If you want to make a noise complaint regarding air traffic, you can call 1-800-225-1071. You can also visit the Village website, which has the links under the TVASNAC noise complaint contact information page on our homepage.

Mayor Kevin Fitzgerald

I’d like to offer a few additional comments about sidewalk permits. First, I want to remind everyone that the trees located between the sidewalk and the street are Village property. If a contractor is replacing a sidewalk, they must not cut the roots of these trees without first contacting the Department of Public Works. Our trees are a valuable asset, and the Village takes any harm to them very seriously. Anyone found damaging them may be subject to fines.

And one quick public service announcement—since I see Chief Fairben is here—this Friday is the annual Good Friday Keith Fairben Memorial Blood Drive at OLV. The event runs from 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM, and everyone is encouraged to come by, donate blood, enjoy some good conversation, and grab some cookies and juice on the way out.