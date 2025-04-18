Mineola learners gain insight and inspiration at career day

Mineola High School juniors received guidance and advice from professionals in a variety of fields at the school’s annual Career Day on March 28.

Mineola’s high schoolers are preparing for the future.

Mineola High School Career Day brought over 50 professionals together to help enlighten and inspire learners as they prepare to consider their plans for the future.

Presenters at the March 28 event represented a variety of fields, including tech, public safety, fashion, advertising, engineering, finance, healthcare, government, social work, education, law and real estate.

Over 200 eleventh-grade students participated in roundtable discussions, which highlighted postsecondary education requirements, job responsibilities, work/life balance, salary expectations, and other topics that were important to them.

Among the visiting professionals were twelve Mineola High School alums who returned to their alma mater to share their insight and experience with the Class of 2026.

The district said it is grateful to all the presenters who took the time to participate in this special event.