Wheatley school students shine at Al Kalfus Long Island Math Fair

The Wheatley School students Aadita Prajapati, standing to the left of Ana Carolina Aguilar Castro, Arjun Sankaran and Arsh Gulati, who participated at the Al Kalfus Long Island Math Fair.

Students from The Wheatley School, part of the East Williston Union Free School District, showcased their mathematical talents at the Al Kalfus Long Island Math Fair on March 28, earning top honors for their research and presentations.

Organized by the Association of Mathematics Supervisors of Long Island, the Long Island Math Fair is a math research competition for students in grades 7-12 to explore mathematical topics beyond the traditional courses.

Participants conducted independent research, submitted a research paper and presented their findings before a panel of judges and peers.

The Wheatley School said students like freshman Aadita Prajapati, sophomores Ana Carolina Aguilar Castro, Arsh Gulati and Arjun Sankaran, and juniors Jaden Kwong and Cooper Lam devoted significant time and effort into refining their research.

A school spokesperson said their outstanding achievements reflected their commitment to mathematical excellence and ability to think critically.

The award winners include:

Ana Carolina Aguilar Castro – Gold Medal for “A Study of the Relationship Between the Pythagorean Theorem and the Fibonacci Sequence.”

Arjun Sankaran – Gold Medal for “What patterns are formed by the growth of two-dimensional polyphonies?”

Arsh Gulati – Gold Medal for “Predicting Shared Customer Interest Using the Birthday Problem.”

Aadita Prajapati – Gold Medal for “Unveiling Fractal Patterns in Life: A Mathematical Perspective on Self-Similarity”

Jaden Kwong – Silver Medal for “Consecutive Integer Sums and Odd Factors.”

Cooper Lam – Bronze Medal for “Inversions in a circle.”

The East Williston Union Free School District said it is proud of the students for their hard work, perseverance and passion for mathematics.