Gift store Code Blue at Wheatley Plaza has a little something for everyone

Code Blue co-owner Jeff Silver said his gift and accessory store offers products shoppers aren’t likely to find outside of Manhattan, like dresses by Parisian designer Rokh.

There’s always something new at the gift and accessory store Code Blue, which recently opened at the Wheatley Plaza in Greenvale.

Dozens of shelves displaying knick-knacks, books, clothing and more line the store’s walls, with each shelf featuring a theme ranging from mid-20th-century Hollywood glamor to bunny-painted dishware by artist Hunt Slonem.

The shop is the second location of co-owners Jeff Silver and Frank Foronjy, following their previous establishment, Code Blue, in Westhampton Beach, where they used to live.

“We have everything in here that you never knew you were gonna want,” Silver said.

The store offers one-of-a-kind items that shoppers aren’t going to find anywhere else, whether it’s a trench coat with ruffled dress from the Parisian designer Rokh, or glass and resin dishes with phrases like “If you don’t think you are rude, you must be from East Hills,” created by Roslyn artist Kristin Smith.

The items for sale are constantly changing, too, since once Code Blue sells out an item, it’s unlikely that they will restock it.

“I love our clothing,” Silver said, while holding the latest dresses from Rokh. “It’s clothing that I made sure you couldn’t find anywhere in Americana or anywhere else.”

Silver also said Code Blue is the only local distributor of clothing by Colombian designer Kikka Varga, who created a ruffled, floral lavender top and skirt that the store recently put up for sale.

While the store offers an array of designer clothes and artwork, shoppers of any price point can find something that interests them, Silver said. Novelty greeting cards run for under $10, while some trinket trays and bowls sell for under $20.

Code Blue’s name derives from the medical term for emergencies and represents the “drop dead gorgeous” products on offer, Silver said. In creating the store’s vision, Silver also said Code Blue serves as a miniature Bergdorf Goodman or Barneys, bringing the luxury stores of Manhattan out to Long Island.

Silver, who grew up around Roslyn, and his partner, Forojy, opened their first location in Westhampton Beach around six years ago, following a career of owning children’s and pet stores from Manhattan to across Long Island.

After living in the Hamptons during the COVID-19 pandemic, Silver and Forojy decided to move back to Nassau County and opened their new location closer to home, where they raise their 3-year-old and 6-year-old children.

Since opening in March, Silver said business has been steady, with shoppers often visiting for the first time without expectations and leaving with products that catch their eyes and fit their interests.

“We cherry-pick the industry, whether it’s clothing or gifts, to make sure it’s items that are gonna pop in a home, make you smile, make you happy,” Silver said.

Code Blue at Wheatley Plaza is open Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.. For more information about Code Blue, visit their website codeblueattheplaza.com.