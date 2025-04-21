The Here Hot Yoga + Strength Studio opens in Woodbury

Here Hot Yoga + Strength Studio has opened in Woodbury bringing a new era of fitness to the community.

Owner Gabrielle Ross was diagnosed with PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome) at 14 years old. This diagnosis propelled Ross into the fitness world as she found fitness, particularly yoga, helped to manage her prognosis.

“The PCOS led me to be passionate about health and wellness from a young age,” she said. “So, to be able to combine my passions in one place is awesome.”

According to Ross, the studio breathes fresh air when you walk in. Its aesthetic follows the flow of nature with live trees, dehydrated tree trunks and wood-edged walls.

“I felt like nature was a really important element to incorporate in the studio. It’s perfectly imperfect, which is symbolic and also healing,” she said.

The studio’s aesthetic is not the only thing Ross carefully crafted.”Everything is very intentional,” she said, regarding the unique name of the studio. “One meaning is how my life’s journey has led me here, and that we’re all here on purpose, no matter what our stories are. Everything happens for a reason.”

The Here Hot Yoga + Strength Studio offers a large variety of classes focusing individually on yoga, strength, and fusion, designed with Ross’s love for health and fitness in mind.

Some classes, such as Hot Flow and Hot Spicy Sculpt, let people experience the benefits of hot yoga in the dedicated infrared heat room in the studio.

“The infrared heat has incredible benefits,” Ross said.”It’s amazing for detoxing. It’s great for your muscles, your heart health, and your skin.”

All together, the Here Hot Yoga + Strength Studio provides 16 different classes along with 16 meticulously selected instructors to provide the community with the best Here Hot Yoga + Strength experience.