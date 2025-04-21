On April 8, the Manhasset High School Virtual Enterprise class attended the Youth Business Summit at Jacob Javits Center and earned a bronze medal for “Best Sales Pitch.”

On April 8, Manhasset High School students in the Virtual Enterprise class attended the Youth Business Summit at the Jacob Javits Center in Manhattan where they took home a bronze medal for “Best Sales Pitch.”

The dynamic YBS event brings together over 4,000 students from 13 states and seven countries and provides the opportunity to display the professional skills and business acumen they have developed by running a virtual enterprise company during the

school year.

During its inaugural year, the Manhasset Virtual Enterprise class and their “Allergy Armour” business plan has seen incredible success, winning awards at regional competitions and earning respect from virtual enterprise leaders, educators and peers for their creativity, enthusiasm and professionalism.

The Manhasset High School Virtual Enterprise program offers a unique opportunity for meaningful, skills-based career experience. Students in the class work together to create a business and run it virtually for the school year with all the aspects of a real company, from creating a business concept to forming a management team, developing a budget and executing a marketing plan.

By managing the day-to-day operations of a company, students develop business skills and an entrepreneurial mindset.