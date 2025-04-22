Nassau Police to Provide Update on Gilgo Beach Victim Dubbed Peaches

The Nassau County Police Department is set to hold a press conference Wednesday to provide updated information on the Gilgo Beach victim known as Peaches.

The briefing will be held at 11 a.m. at the Donald F. Kane auditorium, located at 1490 Franklin Avenue in Mineola. It will be conducted by Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder and Stephen Fitzpatrick, commanding officer of NCPD’s homicide squad.

Peaches’s torso was found inside a container in the woods next to McDonald Pond at Hempstead Lake State Park in 1997 by a conservation officer during a fishing derby. A photo of her tattoo – a bitten peach – was released to the public to help authorities identify her, but proved to be a dead end.

In December of 2010, police discovered four sets of remains on Gilgo Beach in Suffolk while searching for Shannan Gilbert, who had gone missing earlier that year. These four – Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, Amber Lynn Costello, and Maureen Brainard-Barnes – were dubbed “the Gilgo Four,” and suspected to be victims of a serial killer.

Police resumed their search along Ocean Parkway in the spring, and found six more sets of remains; an unidentified Asian biological male dubbed “Asian Doe,” “Fire Island Jane Doe” Karen Vergata, who was publicly identified in 2023, Jessica Taylor and Valerie Mack, both of whom had been found partially in Manorville in 2003 and 2000, respectively, a “Jane Doe 3,” and an unidentified toddler dubbed “Baby Doe,” who was found to be Jane Doe 3’s daughter.

In 2016, the Press exclusively reported that Peaches and Jane Doe 3 were the same individual. The revelation was sparked by the work of filmmakers Joshua Zeman and Rachel Mills, who produced A&E’s The Killing Season investigating the Gilgo case and other cold case murders, as well as the work of Websleuths.

Zeman and Mills interviewed a tattoo artist from Connecticut who claimed to recall giving Peaches her tattoo, but did not have a name.

Zeman has stated that there are initials on the left leaf of the tattoo, which could provide a key insight into Peaches’s identity.

In 2022, the Mobile Police Department in Alabama released Peaches’s tattoo on its Facebook page, seeking relatives of an Elijah “Lige” Howell, who died in 1964 and whose relatives may have been able to assist in identifying Peaches. Howell had multiple siblings but no known children at the time of his death.

Rex Heuermann of Massapequa Park was arrested in 2023 and charged with the murders of Costello, Waterman, and Barthelemy. In 2024, he was charged with the murders of Taylor, Mack, Brainard-Barnes, and Sandra Costilla, a former cold case murder victim who was found dead in North Sea in 1993.

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney has refused to explicitly name Heuermann a suspect in the murders of Peaches, Baby Doe, Vergata, and Asian Doe – but has also refused to rule it out. When asked if law enforcement knows the identity of Peaches, Baby Doe, and. Asian Doe, Tierney has stated “I don’t believe those individuals have been publicly identified yet.”

Peaches’s remains were found on the Nassau side of Ocean Parkway in 2011, making her the only victim in the case to be found solely in Nassau County.

For more Long Island Serial Killer coverage, visit longislandpress.com/tag/long-island-serial-killer