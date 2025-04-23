Glen Cove council discusses battery storage facilities, capital borrowing plan

Richard McCord and his wife, Mary (L. to R.) next to the plaque recognizing his 34 years of dedication to Glen Cove, now displayed in city hall.

Glen Cove dedicated its courthouse to former Judge Richard McCord, unanimously approved a $6.9 million capital borrowing, and discussed a one-year moratorium on battery energy storage facilities at its board meeting Tuesday, April 22.

Dozens of residents attended to support McCord and a ban on the battery facilities.

The city held a public hearing on its plan to implement a one-year moratorium on battery energy storage systems, a ban that neighboring towns, such as the Town of Oyster Bay, have also adopted. Seven people, including community leaders and residents, spoke in support of the proposed law.

Dr. Maxine Meyreis, the president of the Glen Cove Chamber of Commerce, said the organization opposes the facility’s development and will “advocate for responsible development that aligns with our community’s values and priorities.”

She said the chamber’s board of directors, comprised of 16 members, agreed that the facility would hinder local business and the city’s character.

Some residents from nearby areas also spoke in support of the city’s proposed law.

Eileen Small, who grew up in Glen Cove and now lives in Glenwood Landing, said opposing the facility is “common sense” from an environmental, health, and financial standpoint, as the facility could potentially release toxic gases and affect property values.

“We are just dots to all of these developers, and why is it okay for them to allow us to be collateral damage?” asked Glen Head resident Christine Panzeca.

Mayor Pam Panzenbeck said the ban would be in the “best interest” of the city to ensure the “health, safety and welfare” of its residents. She said the fire department supports the

Panzenbeck said that public comments on the law will remain open until the next council meeting on Tuesday, May 13.

The city council also unanimously approved the 2025 capital borrowing plan, which includes upgrades to city infrastructure, roadways, and the municipal golf course.

“Nobody likes to borrow money, but when you’re borrowing money for good reasons, you do so,” said Panzenbeck. She said the city has made improvements to its parks, roads and fields through its borrowing in the past and is “headed in the right direction.”

The total borrowing plan totals $6.9 million, with over $2.8 million, equating to approximately 41%, going towards the city’s golf course.

Panzenbeck said approximately $2.4 million will go to the city Department of Public Works, $1.3 million to emergency services, and $244,300 to other departments.

Panzenbeck said the borrowing plan includes projects such as stormwater infrastructure upgrades, road improvements, and the golf course irrigation system replacements, as well as improvements to the police and fire departments, among others.

Panzenbeck said the city intended to borrow $5 million, but that this year’s needs required more than that, especially when considering the cost of the golf course’s improvements.

She said she, along with Deputy Mayor Donna McNaughton and Controller Michael Piccirillo, meets with the department heads at the beginning of the year to determine the city’s needs.

“I’m glad that we’re taking care of some things that are in desperate need of fixing,” Council Member Danielle Fugazy-Scagliola said.

The city will borrow approximately $6.2 million from long-term bonds and approximately $617,00 from short-term bonds, to be paid from grant reimbursements to “fully account for our capital borrowing needs in 2025.” Panzenbeck said.

“I thank the council for supporting all the initiatives of our department heads,” Panzenbeck said.

The city council began the meeting by unveiling a plaque dedicating the courthouse to McCord, who served the city for 34 years and is the longest-serving judge in the city’s history. McCord said he and his wife, Mary, were born and raised in Glen Cove.

“Glen Cove, now and forever, will have a special place in our hearts, and it was truly an honor to serve the people of Glen Cove the best I could,” he said.

Panzenebck said McCord was an advocate for education as a form of crime prevention and is recognized for his teen court program, which offers peer mediation with students from Glen Cove, Locust Valley and North Shore students.

“They learn what the judicial system is all about, and that really is what made me proud,” McCord said.

McCord said he is still practicing law and, since stepping down from his role with the city, has been spending more time with his family, who welcomed his third grandchild two weeks ago.

The courthouse was dedicated to McCord in November of 2023, though the plaque was just unveiled at Tuesday’s meeting.

“This was well worth waiting for,” Panzenbeck said.