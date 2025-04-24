Crime prevention community forum coming to Port Washington Public Library April 29

Town of North Hempstead Council Member Mariann Dalimonte, the Port Washington Police Department and Port Washington Public Library will host a crime prevention forum at the Port Washington Public Library on April 29 at 1 p.m..

“Crime prevention is the responsibility of the entire community, not just our incredible police force,” said Council Member Dalimonte. “As a Town Council Member, I must keep my ears to the ground to ensure that the Town of North Hempstead is doing all that it can to maintain a safe environment and a high quality of life for our residents. With that said, I also believe it is incumbent upon our residents to be ever-vigilant within our communities. Each and every one of us has a responsibility to maintain a safe community. I am so grateful to the Port Washington Police Department, the Port Washington Public Library and our community partners for assisting me in putting together this forum for our residents.”

The event is free for the public, and topics for discussion will include phone scams, mail and phishing scams, computer scams, an increase in auto theft, check fraud, identity theft, debit card scams, general safety tips, credit card skimming and cybersecurity tips.

“Community safety is at the forefront of everyone’s mind and the Port Washington Public Library is very pleased to once again collaborate with our community partners to offer this educational

experience,” said Executive Director of the Port Washington Public Library, Keith Klang.