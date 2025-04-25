Author Heather Frost inspires young readers at East Street Elementary

Children’s author Heather Frost spoke to students at East Street Elementary School in the Hicksville School District

Students at East Street Elementary in Hicksville were recently treated to a special literary event with a visit from acclaimed children’s author Heather Frost. The visit featured an assembly where Frost shared her experiences as an author and the magic of storytelling.

The event was made possible by the East Street PTA, which provided every student with a copy of one of Frost’s books.

In addition to the author visit, East Street Elementary celebrated School Library Month with guest readers who shared their favorite books with students. Staff also created colorful bulletin boards spotlighting the importance and joy of reading.