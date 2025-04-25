Glen Cove school board unanimously adopts $118.1M budget

The Glen Cove Board of Education unanimously adopted a $118.1 million budget for the 2025-2026 school year, an approximate $4.7 million increase from the current year’s budget.

The budget, which was adopted at the Wednesday, April 23, board meeting will be voted on by the community on Tuesday, May 20.

Last year, the district passed a $113.4 million budget with a tax levy of approximately $77.3 million. For the 2025-2026 budget, the district proposes a $118.1 million budget with a $79.6 million levy, indicating a budget increase of $4.7 million and a tax levy increase of over $2 million.

As of the 2024-2025 district enrollment data, calculated by the state in October, the district comprises 3,154 students. If the adopted $118.1 million expenditure budget is approved, the district will spend approximately $37,451 per pupil if enrollment remains steady, according to a calculation made by Schneps Media Long Island.

Assistant Superintendent of Business Theresa Kahan said there are three components to the district’s appropriations budget: administrative, capital and programming. At the previous board of education meeting, held on Wednesday, April 9, Kahan said the district closed a $1.5 million budget gap with the use of teachers’ retirement system and our employee benefits reserves.

The administrative component accounts for approximately $8.9 million of the total budget, an increase from $8.6 million in the 2024-2025 school year, she said.

The capital component of the budget totals $11.4 million, an increase from $10.1 million in the 2024-2025 school year. Kahan said the increase is partly due to additional staffing positions at Deasy and Landing schools.

“There is also a greater increase in the cost of supplies, and an increase of funds was needed for additional building repairs throughout the district,” she said.

Kahan said the district plans to complete three capital projects, which will total $1 million. These include the removal and replacement of asbestos material in Finley Middle School, an upgrade to LED stadium lights and the addition of AC in the high school auditorium.

The programming component is the largest portion of the budget and totals approximately $97.7 million, an increase from $94.6 million in 2024-2025.

The budget vote will be on Tuesday, May 20 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Glen Cove High School and Connelly School, Kahan said. She said the district will present the budget at upcoming Parent Teacher Association meetings to answer any questions about the budget.