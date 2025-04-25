Glen Cove second graders earn No. 1 in state math competition

James Baxter, Diego Hernandez Lopez and Anthony Sirica (L. to R.) with their first-place in the First in Math Statewide Elementary Mathematics Tournament

For the third consecutive year, second-grade students from Deasy School have earned first-place in the First in Math Statewide Elementary Mathematics Tournament. This year’s winners – James Baxter, Diego Hernandez Lopez and Anthony Sirica from Nicole Crumlich’s class – demonstrated outstanding math skills to claim this prestigious honor.

Competing against 82 school districts across Nassau, Rockland and Putnam-Westchester counties, the three students secured the top spot, earning a plaque, trophies and $1,000 award for their school.

The three students will advance to the state’s championship tournament, taking place in Albany on May 31. This achievement marks Deasy School’s third straight appearance at the state-level tournament.

“We are so proud of them! I wish all could see the exceptional skills these young people possess to be able to complete the tasks in the time given…..truly remarkable!” said Superintendent Maria Rianna, in a press release. “Their success is a reflection of their hard work, perseverance, and the excellent education they receive at Deasy School. As they prepare for the statewide competition, we send them our congratulations and best wishes.”

