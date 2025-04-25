Quantcast
Community Events
New Hyde Park

Herricks Service Club students share songs and smiles with senior citizen group

Seniors and students sharing games.
Herricks School District

Students and seniors coming together What could be better?

Before the spring recess, students from the Service Club at Herricks’ Center Street Elementary School visited the Herricks Community Center to spend time with senior citizens from the Herricks Leisure Club.

Students from the Service Club at Herricks’ Center Street Elementary School visited the Herricks Community Center to sing songs and play games with senior citizens from the Herricks Leisure Club. Herricks School District

The students performed several songs for the seniors, followed by a sing-along. Then it was game time, and the students engaged the seniors in fun card and board games while sharing stories and laughs.

During the visit, the students formally invited the Leisure Club members to join them at the Center Street Service Club “Senior” Prom, a party that the students host in the school gym for senior citizens.

This year’s party will have a western theme, and the students are looking forward to saying “howdy” to their new friends once again.

