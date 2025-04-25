Keller Williams to participate in RED giving day

Each year, on the second Thursday of May, Keller Williams agents, leadership, and associates across the globe pause their regular business activities to participate in RED Day—a day dedicated to renewing, energizing, and donating to the communities they

serve.

This year, Keller Williams Realty Gold Coast family of Manhasset is focusing on supporting the Ronald McDonald House in New Hyde Park, a home away from home for families with children undergoing critical medical care.

On Tuesday, May 6, the group provided breakfast, lunch, and dinner to the families staying there. A spokesperson for Keller Williams said their goal is to bring comfort and connection during what is often one of the most difficult times in their lives.

In addition to volunteering in person, the group hosts an online auction, with proceeds benefiting the Ronald McDonald House.

Anyone interested in supporting the cause can visit www.AuctionNinja.com, search for all American tag sales into the search bar and filter by location to find the New Hyde Park auction and bid on a variety of items.

The online auction was scheduled to end on May 6. Anyone who wins will receive an email with pickup information.

“Together, we can help ease the burden on families with sick children and show them they are not alone,” a Keller Williams spokesperson said. “That’s the power of RED Day. “