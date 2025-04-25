Mineola fourth graders prep for planting in learning garden

Fourth graders in the Jackson Avenue Garden Club are pulling weeds, germinating seeds and prepping the Learning Garden for the spring planting season.

Elementary students are learning to garden as they grow.

Fourth graders in the Garden Club at Mineola’s Jackson Avenue School are preparing to plant the vegetables they’ve been successfully sprouting, while they also germinate additional seeds that will be part of the summer harvest.

The learners prepped the soil in the beds in the school’s Learning Garden, including removing weeds and dumping them in the compost bin, while carefully making sure not to uproot any perennials that are coming back to life.

The club said they will soon harvest a crop of carrots, beans, dill, lavender and more.