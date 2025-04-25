Mineola Winter Guard scores first place win at championships

Mineola High School Winter Guard celebrates their first place win at the MAIN Winter Guard Championships at Lehigh University on April 12.

The Mineola High School Winter Guard scored first place at the MAIN Winter Guard Championships at Lehigh University.

Their win, which took place on April 12, was the team’s first in years.

Winter Guard is the winter version of the marching band’s color guard. During the marching band’s off season, the color guard competes in their own competitions.

“We are so Mineola Proud of our Winter Guard for all their hard work this season,” said marching band director Ken Kamping. “The growth they’ve shown since the beginning of the year has been tremendous. You could feel their energy on the floor as they performed on Sunday, which resulted in their best run of the season.”