Oyster Bay Supervisor recipient of Leadership Award

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino recently received a Leadership Award from the Long Island Federation of Labor, which represents construction workers, teachers, healthcare workers, public employees, and more.

“A heartfelt thank you to the LI Federation of Labor and President John Durso for this incredible recognition,” Saladino said. “I’m proud to stand with the hardworking men and women who build our communities, educate our children, care for our families, and serve the public every day.”