Oyster Bay launches ‘Back the Blue’ Ribbon Campaign

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and the Town Board are launching a ‘Back the Blue’ Ribbon Campaign in recognition of National Police Week (May 11 to 17). This nationwide observance honors the men and women in blue who risk their lives to protect their communities.

Residents can display free blue ribbons on homes, businesses, storefronts, trees, and mailboxes to show their support for ‘Back the Blue’.

“This campaign is a powerful way to say, ‘thank you’ to the courageous men and women in blue who put their lives on the line every day,” Saladino said. “At a time when law enforcement officers continue to face unfair criticism and even calls to defund the police, it’s more important than ever to stand up and show our gratitude.”

“We are proud to live in the safest large suburban county in America, and that’s because of the dedication and sacrifice of our police officers,” Council Member Lou Imbroto said. “When you call 911—whether for a burglary, a health emergency, or to protect your family—our officers are the ones who answer that call. Let’s show them we’ve got their backs.”

Residents who would like a complimentary blue ribbon from the Town of Oyster Bay can request one by calling 516-624-6380.