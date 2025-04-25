North Hempstead honors Port Washington 13-year-old for food insecurity work

North Hempstead Council Member Mariann Dalimonte (right), honored Port teen Summer Karpf (center) for her work on the food insecurity initative ‘Port Feeding Port.’

Town of North Hempstead Council Member Mariann Dalimonte presented a town proclamation on April 25 to 13-year-old Summer Karpf in recognition of her dedication to addressing food insecurity in her community through her grassroots initiative, “Port Feeding Port.”

Moved by the challenges faced by her local food pantry at Our Lady of Fatima and her own experiences with food insecurity in foster homes before adoption, Karpf launched Port Feeding Port in October 2024 to ensure that local families in need never face empty pantry shelves.

With the support of neighbors and teachers, she created an online, curated grocery list highlighting the most urgently needed items, making it easy for the community to contribute 365 days a year.

“Summer is a shining example of compassion and leadership,” said Dalimonte. “At just 13 years old, she saw a problem, took initiative, and rallied an entire community around a mission of kindness and support. It is my honor to recognize her with this well-deserved proclamation.”

In the first five months, Karpf’s efforts have resulted in the collection and donation of over 10,000 food and personal care items to 160 local families in Port Washington struggling with food insecurity.

Karpf works closely with pantry volunteers to learn about each day’s and week’s needs, and she uses social media to communicate with thousands of residents about what is needed. She visits the pantry each week to shelf the items shipped from donors and to take inventory of what else is required.

“Summer’s dedication and heart have been a blessing to our pantry and the families we serve. Her initiative has not only filled shelves—it has lifted spirits and inspired hope in our community,” said Sister Kathy Somerville of Our Lady of Fatima Outreach.

The proclamation officially designates April 24, 2025, as a day of special recognition for Karpf throughout the Town of North Hempstead.

Those interested in helping Port Feeding Port, follow their Facebook page and visit their Amazon Wish List, where you can order the pantry’s most-needed items each week with just a few clicks.

Information provided by Town of North Hempstead Council Member Mariann Dalimonte.