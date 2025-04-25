Sewanhaka students win awards at the New York State Science and Engineering Fair

Sewanhaka High School student Kyla Montoya earned second place in Plant Sciences category and a Ricoh Sustainability Award at the New York State Science and Engineering Fair.

Sewanhaka students are proving their science excellence at the state level.

Seven Sewanhaka Central High School District students recently presented their scientific research and won awards at the New York State Science and Engineering Fair, held at the New York Hall of Science.

NYSSEF is an affiliated fair for the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair. More than 400 students across New York State presented their scientific research to academic and industry leaders. The event required an initial video presentation, and the top 25 % of student projects were invited to compete in the in-person event.

Elmont Memorial High School students Aafia Ahmed earned third place in the Cellular and Molecular Biology category, Imani Lyons earned an honorable mention in the Animal Sciences category, Chase Ridley earned second place in the Materials Science category and the Airforce Special Award, and Emaan Tehseen earned second place in the Animal Sciences category.

H. Frank Carey High School student Natalie Osorio earned second place in the ISEF division for Biochemistry, New Hyde Park Memorial High School student Clayton Yu earned third place in the Life Science category, and Sewanhaka High School student Kyla Montoya earned second place in Plant Sciences category and a Ricoh Sustainability Award.