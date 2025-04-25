Taste of the Towns comes to Port Washington May 3

The Kiwanis Club of Manhasset-Port Washington is sponsoring the Taste of the Towns event in Port Washington on May 3.

The Kiwanis Club of Manhasset-Port Washington is hosting the food event, Taste of the Towns, on May 3 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Archangel Michael Church, located at 100 Fairway Drive in Port Washington.

The Port Washington and Manhasset areas offer a diverse range of cuisines, including Italian, Chinese, Greek, steakhouses, and fusion options. Over 20 restaurants will be showcasing their food and samples for attendees to enjoy.

Admission for the event is $25 per person, $40 per family and a discount for senior citizens. Admission can be purchased at the door or online at KiwanisMPW.org.

“Over the years, this lively food tasting event attracted many both within the community as well as outside,” said organizer Kathy Levinson. “The atmosphere is sure to be spirited with an additional dessert table and the wonderful sounds of a renowned local band, Hat Trixx. A fun-loving MC will be on hand to keep everyone in good spirits.”

Levinson also said all proceeds from the Taste of the Towns will benefit children and families within the community.

The Kiwanis Club of Manhasset-Port Washington offers a tutoring program, provides scholarships to graduating community-minded seniors, sponsors children’s participation in local summer sports programs, promotes mental health awareness, and educates the community about drug and alcohol prevention.

The club has placed pediatric trauma kits in EMT ambulances throughout New York State. This spring, it is actively placing LifeVac anti-choking devices in local schools and senior centers.

The Kiwanis Club of Manhasset-Port Washington began in 1939 and is part of Kiwanis International, a service nonprofit organization with clubs in over 88 countries worldwide.

The club welcomes sponsors for this event. Sponsorship is $100 and your name will be displayed on the sponsor boards and Facebook.

The Kiwanis Club of Manhasset-Port Washington holds a monthly lunch meeting at the Strathmore Vanderbilt Country Club. For further information, contact Kathy Levinson at 516.650.1959 or Jeff Stone at 917.741.8294.

Donations can be made online or mailed to P.O. Box 853, Plandome, NY 11030.

Information provided by Kathy Levinson.