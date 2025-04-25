Taylor Swift tribute brings high-energy Eras experience to Port Washington

Taylor Swift fans across Long Island will have a chance to shake it off live when Fearless: The Taylor Swift Experience arrives at the Jeanne Rimsky Theater at Landmark on Main Street on Friday, May 9, at 7:30 p.m.

The high-energy tribute show features all of Swift’s most beloved anthems—from early country-pop favorites like “Love Story” to recent chart-toppers like “Anti-Hero”—brought to life by a powerhouse live band and lead performer Jennifer Brett, who steps into the glittering role of Taylor Swift herself.

“It’s not just about sounding like Taylor,” said Brett. “It’s about channeling her spirit—her goofiness, her sincerity, her confidence onstage. I love tapping into that energy.”

Although the band behind Fearless is less than a year old, Brett’s admiration for Swift runs deep. A trained musical theater performer with a background in stage productions and gigs around the region—including stints at Long Island’s Gateway Playhouse—Brett says stepping into Swift’s shoes felt like a natural next act.

“I’ve always been a fan,” Brett said. “She’s prolific—an icon. The way she treats her team, writes her music, carries herself with grace…I’ve always admired her. Getting to perform as her now is such an honor.”

Brett says her approach to the performance was informed in part by studying The Eras Tour, Swift’s record-breaking concert experience.

“I watched it many times to prepare,” she said. “Everything from the way she moves to the faces she makes, how she connects with her fans—it’s all part of her magic. And funny enough, a lot of that came naturally to me. I guess we’re similar performers.”

The Fearless show isn’t just a standard tribute concert—it’s designed as a full audio-visual event, complete with lyrics on-screen for a true sing-along experience. Fans are encouraged to come ready to participate, friendship bracelets and all.

“It’s really for all ages,” Brett said. “We have little kids at the shows, teenagers, adults who’ve been following her since the “Teardrops on My Guitar” days. Swifties come in all ages and forms.”

The tribute band—featuring Rob Weber on keys and tracks, Steve Stewart on drums and band management and Brett’s husband Ricky Westrip as lead guitarist and audience hype man—has already booked several performances throughout the East Coast, including stops in New York, New Jersey, Delaware and Massachusetts. Their Landmark performance marks their first Long Island date of the season.

Brett says the audience favorite varies by crowd, but her personal favorite to perform is Swift’s introspective pop hit “Anti-Hero.”

“That song really resonates with me,” she said. “There’s such vulnerability in it, but Taylor performs it with total abandon. I love tapping into that balance of honesty and freedom.”

Though Brett hasn’t yet met Swift herself—“She’s a hard one to get a hold of”—she’s hopeful the spirit of the show does justice to the superstar’s legacy.

“This is about joy, connection and music,” Brett said. “Whether you’ve seen Taylor live before or not, we want you to leave this show feeling like you’ve just had the best night. It’s not a concert—it’s an experience.”

If You Go:

What: Fearless: The Taylor Swift Experience

Where: Jeanne Rimsky Theater at Landmark on Main Street, 232 Main Street, Port Washington

When: Friday, May 9, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $46/$36. Available at landmarkonmainstreet.org or by calling 516-767-6444.