Local officials come together for Wantagh’s Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday, April 13

On April 13, state Sen. Steve Rhoads joined Hempstead Town Clerk Kate Murray and Nassau County Legislator Michael Giangregorio at the Forest City Community Association’s Spring Fling Easter Egg Hunt at the Forest City Clubhouse in Wantagh.

The event brought neighbors and families together to enjoy a sunny day filled with laughter, memories, and community spirit.