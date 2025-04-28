Glen Cove receives $3.4M for water infrastructure improvements

The City of Glen Cove will receive over $3.4 million, secured by U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi, to enhance one of its water wells. The city has been undergoing a $50 million water district improvement project, and the latest funds will go towards the Duck Pond Road station as it continues to upgrade its water department.

“Providing clean and drinkable water to our residents is an essential government service. I was pleased I was able to help Glen Cove with this high priority project, thus improving water quality for local residents, businesses and visitors,” Suozzi said in a press release.

Suozzi initially secured the funding in the FY23 Consolidated Appropriations Act, according to his office. His office said the city had been working with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to receive the funds, but had reached a standstill.

After learning about the situation, Suozzi spoke with the agency’s administrator, Lee Zeldin, and helped complete the review and release the funding as soon as possible, his office said.

Glen Cove is currently upgrading four of its water wells, investing $50 million into its fully autonomous water system. In a previous conversation with Schneps Media Long Island, Mayor Pam Panzenbeck said the city anticipates all water upgrades to be completed by the end of 2025.

The Glen Cove Water Department is the second-largest in the county after the Jericho Water District, Water Foreman Michael Colangelo previously told Schneps Media. He said the city’s water is responsible for every residential lot, including two-family and condominium units as well as commercial lots, businesses, and schools.

The funds secured by Suozzi will go toward the city’s $13.8 million project at Duck Pond Road, including the construction of a packed tower aeration system, a water treatment process that removes Freon-22, PCE and Cis-1,2 Dichloroethene from the raw water.

Duck Pone Road is the third of four stations that are undergoing improvements in the current water project.

“Congressman Suozzi is always fighting for Glen Cove and we are grateful for his advocacy. This is not the first time Congressman Suozzi has helped Glen Cove secure millions of dollars in federal assistance, and we are sure it will not be the last,” Panzenbeck said in a press release.

After the improvements at Duck Pond Road are completed, the city will look at the Kelley Street station, which is the last scheduled project.