Manhasset High School Symphonic Wind Ensemble and Director of Bands Gregory Sisco with composer Jessica Meyer as they prepare to rehearse Meyer’s composition “From City to Shore.”

In a first of its kind collaboration, Manhasset High School Symphonic Wind Ensemble has partnered with ensembles from four Long Island schools and the professional Long Island Wind Ensemble to commission NYC-based composer Jessica Meyer to write a new piece of music for each of the bands to perform.

The piece, “From City to Shore,” is a depiction of all that is unique to Long Island – from the bustle of the city to the serenity of Montauk to the formation of the island by glaciers eons ago.

Meyer is a violist, composer and educator living in Brooklyn and teaching at Manhattan School of Music. She received her first commission for band in 2022 by the top professional wind group in the country, the president’s Own Marine Band.

Manhasset High School’s Director of Bands Gregory Sisco has been working directly with Meyer and the other directors over the past few months to shape the new composition.

In February of this year, “From City to Shore” was delivered to each of the ensembles, and the Manhasset students have been working diligently in rehearsals and on their own to bring this new work of art to life.

The Manhasset High School Symphonic Wind Ensemble was recently fortunate to share an afternoon with Meyer to receive coaching on the piece and learn about her process of creating and performing music. This was a unique opportunity for the students to collaborate directly with a composer and to receive guidance and feedback as they work together to breathe life into new music.

The Manhasset High School Symphonic Wind Ensemble looks forward to the community enjoying the results of this collaborative effort when they premiere Meyer’s “From City to Shore” at their spring concert on April 29 at 7:30 p.m. in the Munsey Park auditorium.