North Hempstead seeking lifeguards for summer swim season

The Town of North Hempstead is seeking lifeguards to join the team at one of its six aquatic facilities.

Lifeguards can work at indoor or outdoor/waterfront facilities and will have the opportunity to work up to 40 hours per week during the summer.

Seasonal positions with the town provide hands-on experience and often help develop resumes for future careers.

“Being a lifeguard might be the best summer job out there, and our town could always use more of them,” North Hempstead Supervisor Jennifer DeSena said. “It’s a great way to build your maturity and bank account, especially for students. We love our Long Island summers, but we can’t have them without our local lifeguards, and I can’t wait to see them patrolling the pools!”

Residents must first pass the American Red Cross Lifeguard Certification to become lifeguards. The Town of North Hempstead offers Red Cross Lifeguard Certification training courses at Michael J. Tully Park.

To register, email parks@northhempsteadny.gov or call (516)-739-3055.

All applicants must also pass the Nassau County Lifeguard Certification. To register, contact the Nassau County Aquatic Center at (516)-572-0500.

All applicants must be at least 15 years old and possess a current CPR/AED certification. The positions offer a competitive salary, starting at $18 an hour for pool guards and $20 an hour for beach guards.

For more information or to apply for lifeguard or attendant positions, please contact the Town of North Hempstead Parks Department by email at parks@northhempsteadny.gov or by calling the Tully Park front desk at (516)-739-3055 or (516)-739-8055. Those interested can also visit Michael J. Tully Park at 1801 Evergreen Avenue, New Hyde Park, 11040 to pick up an application.