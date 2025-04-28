Second half of 2024-2025 school property tax due May 12

The last day to pay the second half of the 2024-2025 School Taxes without a penalty is Monday, May 12.

Online tax payments can be made by using the Town of North Hempstead receiver of taxes’ payment portal. The portal can be accessed at northhempsteadny.gov/tax-payments to pay online by ACH e-check or by credit or debit card. Please note that the standard fees apply.

If paying with an online check through your bank, please be sure to include your account number as referenced on your bill (i.e. 12345-S).

North Hempstead has launched a pay-by-phone option. Call (516) 869-7800 and select Option #1. You will need your account number, which is located at the top right-hand corner of your tax statement.

You may pay by phone using a credit card, debit card, or ACH e-check. Please note that the service fee follows the same fee schedule as online payments.

Anyone making payments by mail should include the remittance stub(s) with their check or money order in the return envelope. Write the bill number(s) on the check(s), include the payment stub(s), make checks payable to: Mary Jo Collins, Receiver of Taxes, and mail to PO Box 3001, Manhasset, NY 11030.

Payments must be postmarked by the U.S. Postal Service on or before May 12 to avoid penalty.

To pay your bill in person, bring your tax bill to 200 Plandome Road, Manhasset, NY 11030, during normal business hours, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. For your convenience, the Tax Office will be open on Monday, May 5 to Friday, May 9 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., as well as on Monday, May 12 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If you cannot get to the Tax Office during business hours, please take advantage of our after- hours dropbox, located at the front door of 200 Plandome Road. Make sure to include the remittance stub(s) with your payment (checks and money orders only, no cash) in the envelope.

You may also pay at the following collection sites (check or money order only, no cash) on the dates and times specified. Please bring your entire bill with you when paying in person.