5.1 Crime Blotter

Man crashes into East Meadow 7/11

A 20-year-old man driving a 2019 Hyundai struck an East Meadow 7/11 convenience store in the morning of April 25, police said.

Around 8:18 a.m., the man lost control of his vehicle and drove into the building, according to First Precinct Officers.

The driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local area hospital for evaluation and treatment, police said. No other injuries were reported at the scene.

Man charged with attempted robbery at East Garden City bus stop

A 19-year-old Hempstead man was arrested after an attempted robbery at an East Garden City bus stop Thursday night, police said.

According to detectives, a 16-year-old boy was waiting for a bus at 630 Old Country Road when he was approached by an unknown man wearing a face covering around 8:40 p.m., according to detectives. The unknown man displayed what appeared to be a handgun and demanded the red sweater the victim was wearing before fleeing the scene, police, whom the boy called after the incident, said.

Upon officer arrival, 19-year-old Christian Altidor was located a short distance away and was placed into custody.

During the investigation, police recovered a black airsoft handgun. No injuries were reported.

Altidor is charged with attempted robbery, menacing, criminal possession of a weapon and violating the Title 90- Mask Transparency Act. He was arraigned on April 25 at the First District Court in Hempstead.

Man charged with criminal possession of a weapon in Hempstead

A 38-year-old Amityville man was arrested after a Saturday morning traffic stop, police said.

First Precinct officers said they observed a 2023 Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling eastbound on Weir Street near the intersection of Milburn Avenue with an obstructed license plate at 11:38 a.m. on April 26. Police said they then activated their emergency lights and sirens and conducted a traffic stop.

During the investigation, officers recovered a loaded silver and purple firearm with a red dot sight, as well as a large metal dagger approximately 12 inches in length from a saddle compartment of the motorcycle.

Darrell Barnes, who was driving the motorcycle, was arrested without incident.

Barnes was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm and multiple vehicle traffic law infractions. He was arraigned on April 27 at the First District Court in Hempstead.

Woman arrested following a grand larceny in Glen Cove

A 24-year-old Bronx woman was arrested following a grand larceny that occurred between Thursday, Jan. 9 and Wednesday Feb. 12, in Glen Cove, according to police.

According to detectives, a male victim received an email to his business account with change of payment instructions from what he believed to be a legitimate vendor. The victim followed the directions and wired $394,591.27 USC to the defendant’s account. After a thorough investigation, detectives identified and located defendant Zabala of 817 East 168th Street and placed her under arrest without incident.

Police said Zabala was charged with grand larceny second degree and was arraigned on April 24 at the First District Court in Hempstead.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and urged the community to be on alert about potential scams or frauds.

Man charged with criminal possession, sale of controlled substance in Massapequa

A 35-year-old Amityville man was arrested after the sale of what officers believed to be cocaine occurred last Monday night in Massapequa, according to police.

According to detectives, who were conducting an investigation in the parking lot of 6207 Sunrise Highway in Massapequa Park at 9:01 p.m. on April 21, Joseph N. Jones was found to be possessing and selling a white powdery substance police believed to be cocaine. When detectives attempted to arrest Jones, he police said he fled on foot.

Officers said that when they caught him, he resisted and caused injuries to five officers. One officer required surgery as a result of his injuries.

Jones has been the subject of three prior controlled substance sales of a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine in this and last year in Nassau.

Jones was charged with four counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance, four counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, assault of a police officer, three counts of assault and resisting arrest. He was arraigned on April 22 at the First District Court in Hempstead.