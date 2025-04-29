Daly Elementary School raises $9,000 at annual Fun Run event

Students at Daly Elementary School in Port Washington participated in activities like a home run derby and soccer challenges.

Daly Elementary School in Port Washington raised over $9,000 for school activities during its second annual Fun Run on April 24.

Students across grades participated in activities like a home run derby, cornhole competitions and a soccer shooting competition during the event organized by physical education teachers Michael Killoran and Jake Roessler.

Killoran and Roessler credited the Daly Elementary School Home and School Association for supporting the fundraiser, whose proceeds will go toward school activities, including a field trip to a zip line course at Jones Beach, Teacher’s Appreciation Day celebrations, and a school carnival.

Killoran and Roessler said that throughout the day of activities, older fifth-grade students helped provide support for those younger than them.

“What’s really great is that we try to put a lot of assistance and responsibility with the fifth grade[rs],” Killoran said. “They come down with the younger grades… and they make posters, help out at each station, and show the kids how to do certain things.”

Allison White and Bella Witkins, co-presidents of the Daly HSA, said the event will support students and staff in the future by funding teaching materials and school supplies.

“There’s a lot of things that the HSA helps support in the school, and the Fun Run is a fundraiser that allows us to do all of that,” Witkins said.

Along with the Fun Run activities, Roessler recently launched a 30-day fitness challenge calendar that he shared with the entire elementary school, allowing students and their families to participate in various physical activities throughout each day.

Roessler and Killoran said they’re already coming up with ideas for next year’s Fun Run to make the new tradition bigger than ever.