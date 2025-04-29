Nassau County honors fallen hero with booth and street dedication

The Village of New Hyde Park and the Nassau County Police Department dedicated the police booth on Lakeville Road to Patrolman Alexander Benedict.

The Nassau County Police Department and the Village of New Hyde Park gathered Saturday to honor the memory of Patrolman Alexander N. Benedict, a World War I veteran and officer who gave his life in the line of duty on Feb. 3, 1939.

The police booth on Lakeville Road has been dedicated to Benedict, with his image and name displayed on the side of the booth. In addition, Lakeville Road now carries the honorary name Patrolman Alexander N. Benedict Way, ensuring that his service and sacrifice will not be forgotten.

Benedict is one of 50 officers being recognized this year by the Nassau County Police Department as part of its centennial efforts to honor those who gave their lives protecting the community.

Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder spoke about the department’s efforts to remember officers lost over the past 100 years. He said that when reflecting on the department’s growth, officials looked at the 50 men and women whose names appear on the memorial wall outside of Nassau County Police Headquarters and realized that about 30 had no remaining footprints in Nassau County.

“The words ‘We promise to never forget’ were not kept. We did forget,” Ryder said.

Holly Cariola, Benedict’s great-niece, and her nephew, Second Deputy Chief Gary Benedict, attended the memorial as the only living family members.

“My great-uncle, my dad, my husband, my nephew, and I were all involved in the Police Department, so it’s all family. It’s just very special,” Cariola said.

Town of North Hempstead Supervisor Jennifer DeSena also attended the ceremony.

“Our job is to make sure that our children, our community, respect the real heroes who built our community, and very often they have inspired future generations,” DeSena said of the booth naming in Benedict’s honor.

The commemorative plaque for Benedict was created by Ray Sikorski and his company, Branded Visual Solutions. The plaque is brushed aluminum with UV-coated inks and is weatherproof. Sikorski said that no one expected it to look as dynamic as it does, noting that plaques are often very simple. With the addition of the Nassau County Police Department and United States of America flags, he said, the plaque stands out.