Long Island reflects on Pope Francis’s legacy following his passing

The world is mourning the loss of Pope Francis, who passed away on April 21, leaving behind a legacy of compassion, humility, and unwavering advocacy for the marginalized.

After serving 12 years as head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis died of a stroke and heart failure on Easter Monday.

Local and national leaders alike paid tribute to the late pontiff’s impact on the world stage and in individual hearts.

Neil Smith of Manhasset visited the Pope at the Vatican in early February, just a week before he first entered the hospital on Feb. 11.

While volunteering at a refugee Center in Warsaw, Poland, Smith helped refugees by providing meals, finding a home, and running the center. Smith said the Pope heard of the work being done and invited the center to help organize World Children’s Day for September 2026, a day created by Pope Francis to recognize and advocate for children’s rights.

“He loved children and he particularly wanted to leave a legacy of helping to relieve persecuted children throughout the world – and he stretched beyond religions to do that,” said Smith.

The Catholic community on Long Island joined in mourning. Bishop John Barres of the Diocese of Rockville Centre praised Pope Francis’s “contemplative global evangelization grounded in Matthew 25 and the spiritual and corporal works of mercy.”

Barres described the late pontiff as “a Light of Jesus Christ and the mission of mercy of the Catholic Church to the world.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul also expressed her deep admiration: “He led with compassion, humility and inclusivity, emphasizing that God does not disown any of his children. He reminded us of our collective responsibility to protect this beautiful planet, our shared home. And he was a man of peace, and a fighter for social and economic justice.”

U.S. Rep. Laura Gillen (D–Rockville Centre) shared her condolences in a heartfelt Facebook post.

“The world has lost a great leader and source of inspiration with the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis, whose life truly embodied compassion, wisdom, and a love for all people,” she wrote.

U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi (D–Glen Cove) reflected on the pope’s lifelong dedication to social justice in an instagram post, noting that Pope Francis continually reminded the world to see the face of God in the poor, the homeless, and migrants.

Suozzi and Gillen were both included in the bipartisan U.S. delegation of 10 members of the House of Representatives in Rome. The two attended Pope Francis’s funeral mass on Saturday.

Nassau County Alternate Deputy Minority Leader Debra Mulé (D–Freeport) called Pope Francis “the conscience of the world and a moral compass for us all.”

She praised his ministry, saying, “Pope Francis made it a point to embrace all in accordance with the gospel teachings of Jesus, and the manner in which he ministered directly to the most marginalized groups in our society embodied Catholic values in a way that has shaped our world for the better.”

U.S. Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R–Sayville), representing New York’s 2nd Congressional District, also paid tribute on Instagram: “I will always remember his humility, compassion, and unwavering commitment to serving others. May he rest in peace.”

The College of Cardinals will begin the conclave to elect the next pope on May 7 at the Vatican. As the world reflects on Pope Francis’s legacy, many are united in prayer and gratitude for a life that transformed the Church and touched millions.

“I think, no matter your religion or your nationality, Pope Francis will be missed … and mourned … by many. He was one of the few people who could universally pull people together in a divided world,” Smith said.