Roslyn High School hosts regional science fair

Roslyn High School in Roslyn Heights hosted schools from across the island for the annual WAC Lighting Invitational Science Fair on April 27.

Roslyn High School hosted other high schools from across Long Island for the annual WAC Lighting Invitational Science Fair on Sunday, April 27, but a technical glitch prevented an official list of the winners from being finalized.

Around 500 students from high schools, including Great Neck North and South, Herricks, Jericho, Manhasset, Port Washington, Syosset and Wheatley, presented their research projects to over 130 judges from universities and hospitals across the region.

Despite awarding prizes for students at the end of the day, the list of winners for the 2025 science fair was removed due to a bug in the event’s scoring system. The WAC Lighting Invitational Science Fair organizers said it will investigate the situation and post a corrected list of winners on its website, theresearchassociation.org, once the correction is made.

Despite the technical difficulties, organizers for the fair said the day marked the culmination of months of hard work among the hundreds of participating students, who presented their projects in fields including biology, medicine, chemistry and engineering.

“This science fair is important to our young students interested in technology, medicine, environmental science, and other disciplines,” said Allyson Weseley, Roslyn educator and president of the Research Association. “One day, they will run the world, and we are proud to help further their career!”

At the science fair, students presented projects from across nine categories, including biochemistry and molecular biology, where participants had to produce a project on the study of chemical processes in living organisms at the molecular level.

Other categories included earth and environmental science. One of the projects in this category investigated the correlation between ocean health and human well-being by Great Neck North High School student Lia Huang. In her project, Huang recommended that scientists expand their data collection to better understand the impacts of inhaling toxic algal blooms.

The Research Association, which organized the April 27 science fair, said students who have participated in previous science fairs have gone on to attend Ivy League universities and other top higher education institutions, such as Stanford University, New York University, and Johns Hopkins University.

The 2026 WAC Lighting Invitational Science Fair will take place at Herricks High School, where hundreds more students from across Long Island will display their research projects.