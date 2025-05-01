6 Judy Jacobs Essay Contest winners celebrated at Jericho Library

Six students from Bethpage and Jericho received citations from the Nassau County Legislature for their achievement in the Judy Jacobs Essay Contest.

Bethpage and Jericho students received a citation from the Nassau County Legislature for their success in the fifth annual Judy Jacobs Essay Contest, which was held in honor of Women’s History Month.

Students were presented with their citations, a gift card, a county pin, and a tote bag at the Jericho Library on Thursday, April 24.

Winners include Sara Feng from John F. Kennedy Middle School in Bethpage and Sylvia Tsao-Chen, Oceana Yang, Michael Han, Samuel Chen and Skylar Leungfrom Jackson Elementary School in Jericho.

The six students received citations from Nassau County Deputy Minority Leader Arnold Drucker.

The contest, named after the late Nassau County Legislator and former Presiding Officer Judy Jacobs, invited students to respond to the question, “What role can education play in empowering girls to become leaders?”

“It is often said that ‘the future is female,’ and by doing all we can to preserve outstanding public education here in Nassau County and across America, we can make it possible for every child to reach for the stars, achieve their dreams and make history like Judy did,” Drucker said in a release.