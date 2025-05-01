Bethpage Street Fair returns May 18 with local favorites

The Bethpage Street Fair is set to bring a burst of community energy back to Broadway on Sunday, May 18, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., marking its 12th year as a staple spring event for Long Islanders. With new attractions, beloved vendors and a mission rooted in giving back, this year’s fair promises a day filled with fun, food and familiar faces.

“This time of year, it’s always a little chaotic trying to coordinate everything with spring break and the holidays,” said Joanne Foley, longtime event organizer and Bethpage Kiwanis board member. “But once the day comes and you see everyone out there having a good time, it’s all worth it.”

The fair, which stretches from Powell Avenue south along Broadway, continues to grow in scope and popularity. Foley says this year brings a few exciting additions, including a petting zoo, courtesy of a local vendor participating in the town’s holiday events.

“We’ve never done the petting zoo before,” she said. “I wouldn’t do pony rides because I’m an animal advocate, but this is a fun way for kids to interact with animals without any stress on them.”

Another first for 2025: a partnership with the Nassau County SPCA, which will be on-site with dogs available for adoption. The nonprofit will be stationed outside Village Tattoo, which is also getting in on the giving spirit.

“They’re offering flash tattoos that match the pet adoption theme and donating half of the proceeds to the SPCA,” said Foley. “It’s just a cool, meaningful addition to this year’s fair.”

As always, the event will feature live entertainment, food vendors and small business booths. Local favorite Donna’s Sausage Truck will be back, along with fan favorites like the Pickle Guy, the Pretzel Guy, Kona Ice and Ciminelli’s Zeppoli and Fried Oreos.

“People get mad if Donna can’t make it,” Foley laughed. “She’s a Bethpage local and a real crowd favorite. We love her.”

Live music will be provided by the band 106 North, which donates its time each year, and DJ Wired Up, which handles music and sound for the event.

“It creates this festive vibe along the whole stretch of Broadway,” Foley said. “And now, with so many restaurants offering outdoor seating, you can sit at places like BK Sweeney’s or Campagne House, enjoy the music and people-watch.”

The fair is more than just a street party—it’s a fundraiser. Hosted by Bethpage Kiwanis, proceeds go toward scholarships and community support. Nassau County Fairs manages vendor registration and donates a percentage of those fees directly to the club. “This whole thing started as an idea from Alan Finchley, who’s still involved,” Foley said. “He’s been with us from day one. So has Paula Carey, one of our longtime vendors, with her crystals and embroidered towels.”

Foley admits she wasn’t always enthusiastic about waking up early on a Sunday to coordinate a fair.

“It wasn’t exactly my idea of a good time in the beginning,” she joked. “But once we saw how much people looked forward to it—how they’d ask about it all year—we realized what it meant to the community.”

For Foley, the event has also become a personal tradition.

“Now I’ve got grandkids who would probably riot if we ever stopped doing it,” she said. “Last year, my granddaughter danced in her Halloween costume to country western music at the end of the day. It was adorable.”

Parking is available at Powell Avenue, Stewart Avenue and the Long Island Rail Road lot. The event is rain or shine and Foley encourages everyone to come out and reconnect.

“After a long winter, it’s just a great way to see your neighbors, support local businesses and have fun,” she said. “We expect it to be a fantastic day.”

Visit www.nassaucountyfairs.com/bethpage-may for more information on the Bethpage Street Fair.