Dazzling Smile Dental Group receives grant award from the Port Washington BID

Hooman Neman (L.) and Armin Lalehzari (R.) of the Dazzling Smile Dental Group received a $3,000 grant from the Port Washington Business Improvement District, represented by Executive Director Holly Byrne (C.).

Dazzling Smile Dental Group, located at 139 Main St. in Port Washington, recently received a $3,000 grant from the Port Washington Business Improvement District.

Port Washington is the third location for dental group partners Hooman Neman and Armin Lalehzari. It offers a full range of dental services, including emergency dental care.

“We are thrilled to bring Dazzling Smile to the heart of Port Washington. Our mission is to provide compassionate, high-quality dental care in a welcoming environment where every patient feels like family,” said Neman. “We’re excited to be part of this wonderful community and look forward to helping our neighbors smile brighter every day.”

“We welcome Dazzling Smile Dentistry and their team of dentists to Port Washington. Dr. Neman and his partners have shown themselves to be community-minded by becoming a sponsor of the Port Holiday Magic within weeks of opening their doors,” said Holly Byrne, executive director of the Port Washington BID. “We appreciate their commitment to our community and are pleased they chose Port Washington for their newest location.”

Dazzling Smile Dental Group’s Port Washington office is located at 139 Main St., in Port Washington, and can be found online at www.dazzlemysmile.com/locations/port-washington/.

Eligible businesses within the defined business district, both new and established, can apply for grants to assist with the costs of improvements to the facade and/or signage at the place of business.

Guidelines, applications, and additional resources for business

owners can be found on the Port Washington B.I.D. website under the Business Resource heading. Inquiries can also be directed to the Port Washington Business Improvement District. Office at 516-883-8890.

Information provided by the Port Washington Business Improvement District.