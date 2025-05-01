Levittown elementary school receives new playground

East Broadway Elementary School held a ribbon cutting for its new playground.

East Broadway Elementary School students have a new playground to enjoy.

The school held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new playground on Friday, April 25. The playground has fresh turf, slides, swings and other spaces for students to play on. District superintendent Todd Winch called it “a big hit.”

“The kids love the new playground and have enjoyed the variety of engaging activities it offers,” East Broadway Principal Jordan Margolis said.

On May 16, 2023, Levittown community members approved spending $56 million from the district’s capital reserves, part of which funded the playground. According to the district, all five elementary schools in the district are expected to receive playground improvements.

The district said the new playground is inclusive and accessible to all children.