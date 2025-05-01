Long Island Regional Envirothon sees over 150 students compete

150 students from 14 high schools across Long Island participated at this year’s Envirothon, coming up with creative solutions to environmental issues.

Over 150 students attended this year’s Envirothon, an annual environmental competition between 14 Nassau and Suffolk high schools.

The event was sponsored by Reworld, a company working towards sustainable waste solutions, and the Nassau and Suffolk County Soil and Water Conservation Districts.

In the competition, students are asked to display their critical thinking skills and conservation creativity in four categories: aquatics, forestry, soils, and wildlife. This year’s theme for the competition was “Roots and Resiliency: Fostering Forest Stewardship in a Canopy of Change.”

“Reworld is determined to positively shape the future state of our environment by educating the youth, spreading awareness, and preparing them to become the future stewards of the land. It’s an honor to have the opportunity to support the Long Island Regional Envirothon and experience the incredible efforts of these students in person,” said Maureen Early, lead community affairs specialist at Reworld, in a press release. “These events and friendly competitions provide a great opportunity for students to portray their abilities and use deep thinking to evaluate how we use our valuable resources, a mission that is at the heart of the work we do at Reworld.”

In addition to the competitive aspect of the event, the Envirothon also serves as an educational platform, encouraging students to obtain an overall understanding of environmental issues, how they arise, and their solutions. Workshops and hands-on activities, led by environmental professionals, encouraged student participants to think more critically about how to address various global environmental challenges.

Teams representing Garden City High School and Smithtown West High School won the Long Island Regional Envirothon and will compete at the state Envirothon on May 28 at SUNY Cortland against other regional winning teams.

“This event is always so crucial for implementing a foundation of learning and awareness about the environment,” said Derek Betts, district manager of the Nassau County Soil and Water Conservation District, in a press release. “We are forever appreciative of the support from Reworld in this matter and helping this event make a real impact in the community each year.”

For more information about the Long Island Regional Envirothon, please visit https://www. longislandenvirothon.org/