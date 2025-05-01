Manorhaven Beach Park Pool opening for Summer 2025

Manorhaven Beach Park pool will open for the upcoming summer season and residents can begin registering today.

“Summer is around the corner, and residents will soon be cooling their heels in our pools,” Town Supervisor Jennifer DeSena said. “We offer many amenities, and it’s a great place to socialize and stay active. Join the fun and be sure to take advantage of the early bird discount!”

Pre-season registration takes place from Thursday, May 1, through Friday, June 14, with Early Bird pricing ending on June 7. Hours include:

Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Regular season registration takes place Saturday, June 14, through Friday, August 15, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; beginning Saturday, August 16, through Monday, Sept. 1, residents can register from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. All registrations must be done in person at the pool. No registration will be available on Saturday, May 24, 2025.

Early Bird and Regular Fees:

Family: Early Bird $280; Regular rate $322

Couple: Early Bird $230; Regular rate $265

Individual: Early Bird $145; Regular rate $167

Youth: Early Bird $100; Regular rate $115

Senior: Early Bird $50; Regular rate $60

Senior Couple: Early Bird $100; Regular rate $115

Disabled/Volunteer/Veteran: Early Bird $85; Regular rate $98

Disabled/Volunteer/Veteran Family: Early Bird $255; Regular rate $294

Disabled/Volunteer/Veteran Couple: Early Bird $205; Regular rate $236

Caregiver: Early Bird $130; Regular rate $150

Daily Fees:

Adult: $11

Teen: $8

Child: $7

Senior: $6

Disabled/Volunteer/Veteran: $6

Guest: $14 (All guests must be accompanied by a member.)

Income-qualified residents are eligible for reduced fees at Manorhaven Beach Park pool. To learn more about eligibility requirements, visit: https://www.northhempsteadny.gov/departments/parks_recreation/parks_special_programs.php

Manorhaven Beach Park is located at 158 Manorhaven Blvd. in Port Washington. The pool is open daily from Saturday, June 14 to Friday, August 15, from 11 a.m. through 8 p.m. From August 16 to September 1, the pool will close at 7 p.m.

For all pool facilities, food is not permitted on the pool deck, but in designated areas only. No outside food deliveries are allowed in the facility.

The town also seeks staff to join the North Hempstead team at its aquatic facilities. Lifeguard positions offer a competitive salary, starting at $18 an hour for pool guards and $20 an hour for beach guards. These positions are available throughout the summer.

For more information or to apply for lifeguard or attendant positions, please contact the Town of North Hempstead Parks Department by email, Parks@northhempsteadny.gov , or by calling (516) 739-3055.

Those interested can also visit Tully Park at 1801 Evergreen Avenue, New Hyde Park, 11040 to pick up an application.