Coasters build base of engineering smarts at McKenna

A lesson on rollercoasters gave students a thrill at McKenna Elementary School while also imparting some knowledge about engineering. The fourth-grade project took place during STEAM classes. Students began by researching existing rollercoasters. They then worked in groups

to design and build their own themed coasters. The themes included animal kingdom, football fury and space.

The teams worked on creating a strong base for their coasters by putting together columns and beams. As they progressed in the weeks-long project, the young engineers constructed a track for a marble to run through. By continuously testing their design, they could make improvements along the way.

Magnet and STEAM teacher Michelle Scott said that students need to take into consideration the important physics concepts they have learned about, such as potential and kinetic energy, the relationship between height and stored energy, friction, gravity and acceleration. Students have also learned about other terms related to engineering their rollercoasters, such as funnels, loops, merges, sharp turns and wide turns.